VACCINE LOTTERY: Gov. Justice reveals prizes aimed at education for ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 3’

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — During his Monday morning press briefing, Gov. Justice revealed initial prizes for what will be round three of his ‘Do it for Babydog’ Vaccine Sweepstakes.

Round three of the vaccine lottery is aimed primarily at younger people aged 5 to 17, though all West Virginians can still register. This comes almost a week after the U.S. gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot.

Parents must give their child permission to receive the vaccine if they are under the age of 18. The prizes this time around lean more towards education savings funds for students. Here is a list of all of the prizes.

$10,000 education savings fund for 25 people per week

100 Lifetime hunting and fishing licenses per week

Weekly Grand Prize: $50,000 educations savings fund for one student and $50,000 for their school

Round 3 Grand Prize: $100,000 education savings fund for one student and $100,000 for their school

According to Gov. Justice, the winner of the weekly grand prize will also win a party with Babydog for their school. He also hinted at Santa making a special guest appearance when the grand prize for the entire round is announced.

Governor Justice said registration for the newest vaccine lottery begins Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Prizes for the first week will be revealed starting on November 15th. Weekly prize drawings will follow until the final giveaway on December 13th.

To register for your chance to win, go to https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/. Sunday, November 14th, is the deadline to enter for a chance at to win.

