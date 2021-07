WEBSTER SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The first of two custom-built trucks was just given away to a man from Webster County.

Michael Quinn, of Hacker Valley, was surprised with the keys to his new truck by Gov. Justice and Babydog. Earlier this morning, Gov. Justice announced the winners of 47 smaller prizes. One more truck and the $1 Million prize are still to be given away today.

