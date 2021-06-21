WV Vaccine Lottery deadlines and drawings

Karen Foley from Mineral Wells, WV, won the $1 Million prize in the first round of the ‘Do it for Babydog’ Vaccine Sweepstakes on Sunday, June 20. (Courtesy: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The first drawing for the WV Vaccine Lottery was on Sunday, June 21, 2021, and many West Virginians walked away with some major prizes. But, the winning isn’t over yet. There are six more weeks of giveaways.

The next deadline to enter the vaccine lottery is Sunday, June 27. Here is a breakdown of the schedule for future drawings:

You can go to the Governor’s website, DO IT FOR BABYDOG (wv.gov), to enter the vaccine lottery drawing. For a full list of the first round of winners, click here.