WV Vaccine Lottery: Latest ‘Do it for Babydog’ Round 2 Winners announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– On Thursday morning, Governor Jim Justice announced winners for than more than 20 prizes in the latest round of the ‘Do it for Babydog’ Vaccine Sweepstakes.

The winners of multiple other prizes will be announced throughout the day. Vaccinated West Virginians have three more chances to win in Round 2 of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes.

Full Ride College Scholarship Brenden McCutcheon, Morgantown Katelyn Roberts, Spurlockville Caden Staggers, Keyser To be announced To be announced Luxury High-End Sports Car To be announced Custom Fishing Boat/Pontoon Boat Winner Hazen Powell, Morgantown

$150,000 Dream Wedding Nikki Sites, Petersburg Free Gas for 10 Years Nathan Flesher, Grafton To be announced Premium ATV/Side-by-Side Bryan Hall, Vienna Shannon Ridgeway, Delray

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Shawn Matthews, Maidsville Virginia Perry, Isaban WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Carolyn McCafferty, Moundsville Carl Miller, Mannington Stephen Schoenberger, Morgantown Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package LeAnne Call, Hurricane Margaret Lesser, Elkins Jimmy Tincher, Huntington

Ski Resort Season Passes Mark Burton, Sutton Shirley Carter, Ronceverte Thomas Guire, Mabie Michael Velin, Morgantown Wesley Weese, Elkview

All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.