WV Vaccine Lottery: Latest ‘Do it for Babydog’ Round 2 Winners announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– On Thursday morning, Governor Jim Justice announced winners for than more than 20 prizes in the latest round of the ‘Do it for Babydog’ Vaccine Sweepstakes.
The winners of multiple other prizes will be announced throughout the day. Vaccinated West Virginians have three more chances to win in Round 2 of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes.
Full Ride College Scholarship
Brenden McCutcheon, Morgantown
Katelyn Roberts, Spurlockville
Caden Staggers, Keyser
To be announced
To be announced
Luxury High-End Sports Car
To be announced
Custom Fishing Boat/Pontoon Boat Winner
Hazen Powell, Morgantown
$150,000 Dream Wedding
Nikki Sites, Petersburg
Free Gas for 10 Years
Nathan Flesher, Grafton
To be announced
Premium ATV/Side-by-Side
Bryan Hall, Vienna
Shannon Ridgeway, Delray
Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower
Shawn Matthews, Maidsville
Virginia Perry, Isaban
WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package
Carolyn McCafferty, Moundsville
Carl Miller, Mannington
Stephen Schoenberger, Morgantown
Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package
LeAnne Call, Hurricane
Margaret Lesser, Elkins
Jimmy Tincher, Huntington
Ski Resort Season Passes
Mark Burton, Sutton
Shirley Carter, Ronceverte
Thomas Guire, Mabie
Michael Velin, Morgantown
Wesley Weese, Elkview
All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.