WV Vaccine Lottery: Latest ‘Do it for Babydog’ Round 2 Winners announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– On Thursday morning, Governor Jim Justice announced winners for than more than 20 prizes in the latest round of the ‘Do it for Babydog’ Vaccine Sweepstakes.

The winners of multiple other prizes will be announced throughout the day. Vaccinated West Virginians have three more chances to win in Round 2 of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes.

Full Ride College Scholarship

Brenden McCutcheon, Morgantown

Katelyn Roberts, Spurlockville

Caden Staggers, Keyser

To be announced

To be announced

Luxury High-End Sports Car

To be announced

Custom Fishing Boat/Pontoon Boat Winner

Hazen Powell, Morgantown

$150,000 Dream Wedding

Nikki Sites, Petersburg

Free Gas for 10 Years

Nathan Flesher, Grafton

To be announced

Premium ATV/Side-by-Side

Bryan Hall, Vienna

Shannon Ridgeway, Delray

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower

Shawn Matthews, Maidsville

Virginia Perry, Isaban

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package

Carolyn McCafferty, Moundsville

Carl Miller, Mannington

Stephen Schoenberger, Morgantown

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package

LeAnne Call, Hurricane

Margaret Lesser, Elkins

Jimmy Tincher, Huntington

Ski Resort Season Passes

Mark Burton, Sutton

Shirley Carter, Ronceverte

Thomas Guire, Mabie

Michael Velin, Morgantown

Wesley Weese, Elkview

All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

