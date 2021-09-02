WV VACCINE LOTTERY: First ‘Do it for Babydog’ Round 2 winners announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — This morning, Governor Jim Justice revealed the initial first week winners for the second round of his ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine sweepstakes.

This is the first of six weekly giveaways for vaccinated West Virginians 12 years and older. There are two more scholarship winners, one winner of a luxury high-end sports car, and one winner of a custom fishing or pontoon boat to be revealed later today.

Online registration to be eligible to win in the second week’s prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced next Thursday, September 9, 2021. Below is a list winners that were revealed this morning:

Full Ride Scholarships: Benjamin Baker, Spencer, WV

Rocco DiGiandomenico, Wheeling, WV

Caleb Stewart, Flemington, WV

(To be announced)

(To be announced) Luxury High-End Sports Car: (To be announced) Custom Fishing/Pontoon Boat: (To be announced)

$150,000 Dream Wedding: Sheila Parks, Williamstown, WV Free Gas for 10 Years: Evelyn Hudson, Proctor, WV

Beth Layton, Charleston WVU Football/Basketball Season Tickets: Tammi Arnott, Paw Paw, WV

Jeffrey Mullins, Charleston WV

James Sturgill, Fort Gay, WV

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Tickets: Angela Friend, Exchange, WV

Lennie Shaw, Nutter Fort, WV

Kaylee Welch, Flemington, WV Ski Resort Season Passes: Roger Mansfield Amorese, Elkins, WV

Vickie Ganim, South Charleston, WV

Michael Graham, Mount Carbon, WV

Clinton Kirk, Alderson, WV

Meghan Perkins, Hurricane, WV Premium ATV/Side-by-Sides: Angela Colbird, Herndon, WV

Emily Harper, South Charleston, WV