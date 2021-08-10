WV Vaccine Lottery: Final ‘Do it for Babydog’ winners announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — This morning, Governor Justice released the winners of the final round of his ‘Do It For Babydog’ vaccine lottery.

The two winners of the four-year scholarships are Cheylan Cummings, of Gary, and Ashley Goots, or Bridgeport. Gov. Justice will reveal the winners of the two custom-built trucks and the $1 million prize later today.

Below is a list of the winners for the seventh and final round of the ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine sweepstakes:

Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Joan Blankenship, Lerona

Jessica Farley, Reedsville

Travis Moreland, Bunker Hill

Sharon Pinardo, Shady Spring

Steven Zubrzycki, St. Albans Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Donald Bryant, Davin

Karen Richards, Hedgesville

Ronald Richards, Minden

Kimbra Stamper, Millwood

Dallas Williams, Elkview Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Vesta Linda Burgin, Beckley

Dale Heinritz, Harrisville

Patricia McCoy, Oceana

Dreama Messinger, Ranger

Christopher Rozycki, Morgantown