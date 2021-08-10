WV Vaccine Lottery: Final ‘Do it for Babydog’ winners announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — This morning, Governor Justice released the winners of the final round of his ‘Do It For Babydog’ vaccine lottery.
The two winners of the four-year scholarships are Cheylan Cummings, of Gary, and Ashley Goots, or Bridgeport. Gov. Justice will reveal the winners of the two custom-built trucks and the $1 million prize later today.
Below is a list of the winners for the seventh and final round of the ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine sweepstakes:
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Joan Blankenship, Lerona
Jessica Farley, Reedsville
Travis Moreland, Bunker Hill
Sharon Pinardo, Shady Spring
Steven Zubrzycki, St. Albans
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Donald Bryant, Davin
Karen Richards, Hedgesville
Ronald Richards, Minden
Kimbra Stamper, Millwood
Dallas Williams, Elkview
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Vesta Linda Burgin, Beckley
Dale Heinritz, Harrisville
Patricia McCoy, Oceana
Dreama Messinger, Ranger
Christopher Rozycki, Morgantown
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Martha Bryant, Point Pleasant
Phil Burleyson, Tunnelton
Linda K. Cipoletti, Cross Lanes
Alexander Coburn, Sinks Grove
David Dulaney, Colliers
Jo Flynn, Craigsville
James Howard, New Haven
Torie Jackson, Pennsboro
Ernest Johnson, Edmond
Edna LeMasters, Huttonsville
Alexandra Lengyel, Weirton
Angela Lovejoy, Powellton
Jeffrey Lowe, Wallace
Larry Ludwick, Salem
Rory Marant, St. Marys
Raegan Marshall, Weirton
Sarah Meeks, Sistersville
Elizabeth Mitchell, Franklin
Jason Moore, Philippi
Martin Poole, Vienna
Charles Rosser, Bridgeport
Jerry Rush, Moorefield
Bulah Sharrock, Bluefield
Linda Tracy, Slaty Fork
Jacqueline Wilson, Clarksburg
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Linda Ashworth, Ashton
Edith Browning, Weston
Michael Durgan, Charleston
Richard Timko, Moundsville
Joyce Underwood, Grantsville