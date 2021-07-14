WV Vaccine Lottery: Fourth round winners announced for ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Wednesday morning, Governor Justice released the winners of the fourth round of his ‘Do It For Babydog’ vaccine lottery.

The two winners of the four-year scholarships are Liam Cox, of Weston, and Christopher Ellis, of Bruno. Gov. Justice will reveal the winners of the two custom-built trucks and the $1 million prize at a later time today.

Vaccinated West Virginians have three more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes. All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

Here is a list of winners for the fourth round of the WV Vaccine Lottery:

College Scholarship Winners

Liam Cox, Weston

Christopher Ellis, Bruno Lifetime Hunting License Winners

John Carder, Peterstown

Catherine Leech, Wellsburg

Danny Miller, Spencer

Candace Nance, Milton

Nicole Newbraugh, Independence Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Mary Hull, Buckhannon

Hilbert W. Lake, Ireland

Christopher McDougal, Charleston

Jordan Santonas, Glen Dale

Bryan White, Petersburg