WV Vaccine Lottery: Gov. Justice announces fifth round winners

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced the winners for the fifth round of the WV Vaccine Lottery early Wednesday morning.

There are only two more prize giveaways in Gov. Justice’s “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” sweepstakes. There were 47 different prizes revealed so far today, including two fully paid, four-year scholarships to any public institution in West Virginia.

The scholarships were won by Tyson Bennett, of Falling Waters and Kiera Blankenship, of Gilbert.

All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners. Online registration to win the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, July 25, at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced next Wednesday, July 28.

Here is a list of winners for the fifth round of the WV Vaccine Lottery:

Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Parke Bradley, Morgantown

William Haynes, Vienna

Misty Lipscomb-Poole, Parkersburg

Dee E. Moore, Clarksburg

Robyn Smith, Tornado Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Taniaya Duley, Huntington

Tina Good, Advent

Brady G. Howell, Proctor

Vicki Hypes, Nettie

Donna Jennings, Thornton Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Brandon Fox, Oak Hill

George Ingels, New Haven

Tammy Ridenour, Morgantown

Amber Shaffer, Elkins

Joey Thompson, Point Pleasant