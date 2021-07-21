WV Vaccine Lottery: Gov. Justice announces fifth round winners

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced the winners for the fifth round of the WV Vaccine Lottery early Wednesday morning.
There are only two more prize giveaways in Gov. Justice’s “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” sweepstakes. There were 47 different prizes revealed so far today, including two fully paid, four-year scholarships to any public institution in West Virginia.
The scholarships were won by Tyson Bennett, of Falling Waters and Kiera Blankenship, of Gilbert.
All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners. Online registration to win the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, July 25, at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced next Wednesday, July 28.
Here is a list of winners for the fifth round of the WV Vaccine Lottery:
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Parke Bradley, Morgantown
William Haynes, Vienna
Misty Lipscomb-Poole, Parkersburg
Dee E. Moore, Clarksburg
Robyn Smith, Tornado
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Taniaya Duley, Huntington
Tina Good, Advent
Brady G. Howell, Proctor
Vicki Hypes, Nettie
Donna Jennings, Thornton
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Brandon Fox, Oak Hill
George Ingels, New Haven
Tammy Ridenour, Morgantown
Amber Shaffer, Elkins
Joey Thompson, Point Pleasant
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
David Asbury, Poca
Brittany Baker, Point Pleasant
Dwayne Brown, Martinsburg
Ashton Carr, Greenville
Shannon Coley, Oak Hill
Casey Davis, Williamstown
Pamela Dunn, Princeton
Matthew Fleshman, Wayside
Gregory Gibson, Point Pleasant
Keith Gilkey, South Charleston
Michael Harding, Elkins
Deva Holub, Shepherdstown
Patricia Kester, Shirley
Michael Lane, Bluefield
Arlie Lee, Augusta
Rebecca Lynn, Fairmont
Bonnie Marshall, Lewisburg
Daniel Martin, Morgantown
Jackie Mounts, Ranger
Laci Proietti, Keyser
Anita Reed, Alderson
Tonette Sugg, South Charleston
Robert Weikle, Racine
Stephanie White, Morgantown
Melisa Williamson, Vienna
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Ruby Anderson, Gandeeville
Melissa Butler, Bluefield
Keith Leon Nelson, Arbovale
Kelly Schoolcraft, Elkview
Randi Ward, Vienna