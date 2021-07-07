WV Vaccine Lottery: Gov. Justice releases third round winners

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Wednesday morning, Governor Justice released the winners of the third round of his ‘Do It For Babydog’ vaccine lottery.
The two winners of the four-year scholarships are Devin Dawson, of Alma, and Paige Stanley, of Parkersburg. Gov. Justice will reveal the winners of the two custom-built trucks and the $1 million prize later today.
Vaccinated West Virginians have four more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes. All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.
Here is a list of winners for the third round of the WV Vaccine Lottery:
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Joshua Butler, Charleston
Tiffani Hendershot, Parkersburg
Tina Holloway, Upper Tract
Amanda Loftis, Danville
Samuel Powell, Morgantown
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Chelsea Bonnett, Nitro
Charles Dohring, Huntington
Michelle Holland, Morgantown
Christopher Smith, Bunker Hill
Sherry Sprinkel, Valley Bend
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Tiffany Granger, Princeton
Jon Oberly, Morgantown
Carolyn Parrish, Charleston
Andrea Preston, Union
Sheila Rodgers, Moundsville
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Derek Alvis, Princeton
William Ray Arbogast, Wellsburg
Judith Bright, Sutton
Lois Cadle, Cross Lanes
Jeremy Clem, Barboursville
Leah Coburn, Princeton
Holly Conrad, Barboursville
Kelly Dayfield, St. Albans
Roy Durst, Mount Alto
Nancy Giacomo, Boomer
Earnest Gwinn, Meadow Bridge
Kimberly Holder, Alum Creek
Chris Jones, Pennboro
Orlyn Kelley, South Charleston
Terry J. Kidd, Fraziers Bottom
Charles Lockard, Ridgeley
Angalete McBrayer, Racine
Amy McIntire, Lewisburg
Robert Rinehart, Dixie
Jacob Smith, Arthurdale
Janet Smith, Vienna
Ethan Stack, Crab Orchard
Cheryl Wayts, Tallmansville
Cheryl Weaver, Grafton
Han Wu, St. Albans
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Roger Cunningham, Elkview
Wima Keffer, Coal City
Tonya Myers, Morgantown
Michael Perdue, Oak Hill
Lisa Wright, Princeton