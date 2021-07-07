WV Vaccine Lottery: Gov. Justice releases third round winners

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Wednesday morning, Governor Justice released the winners of the third round of his ‘Do It For Babydog’ vaccine lottery.

The two winners of the four-year scholarships are Devin Dawson, of Alma, and Paige Stanley, of Parkersburg. Gov. Justice will reveal the winners of the two custom-built trucks and the $1 million prize later today.

Vaccinated West Virginians have four more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes. All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

Here is a list of winners for the third round of the WV Vaccine Lottery:

Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Joshua Butler, Charleston

Tiffani Hendershot, Parkersburg

Tina Holloway, Upper Tract

Amanda Loftis, Danville

Samuel Powell, Morgantown Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Chelsea Bonnett, Nitro

Charles Dohring, Huntington

Michelle Holland, Morgantown

Christopher Smith, Bunker Hill

Sherry Sprinkel, Valley Bend Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Tiffany Granger, Princeton

Jon Oberly, Morgantown

Carolyn Parrish, Charleston

Andrea Preston, Union

Sheila Rodgers, Moundsville