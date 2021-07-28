WV Vaccine Lottery: Gov. Justice reveals winners of smaller prizes for the sixth round

Babydog arrives to the West Virginia Day celebration at the state capitol building where the first winners of the “Do it for Babydog” lottery were announced. June 20, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV Governor Jim Justice’s Office)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Early Wednesday morning, Gov. Justice announced the winners of the 47 smaller prizes for the sixth round of his ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine sweepstakes.

John Fox, of Martinsburg, and Keelin Howes, of Buckhannon, are the two winners of the four-year scholarships. Gov. Justice will reveal the winners of the two custom-built trucks and the $1 million prize later today.

Vaccinated West Virginians only have one more chance to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes. All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

Here is a list of winners for the sixth round of the WV Vaccine Lottery:

Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Michael Constantino, Bluefield

Christina Evans, Maysville

Patricia Fortner, Rhodell

Madeline Taylor, Elkview

John Wiseman, Charleston Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Paul Mattox, Hurricane

Julie Payton, Mt. Lookout

Kimberly Strickler, Maysville

Jacob Walker, Huntington

Joseph Wolfe, Buckhannon Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Franz Alarcon, Martinsburg

Sheena Burwell, Morgantown

Michael Cummings, Sutton

Belinda Haynes, Belle

Robert Masters, Morgantown