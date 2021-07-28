WV Vaccine Lottery: Gov. Justice reveals winners of smaller prizes for the sixth round

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Early Wednesday morning, Gov. Justice announced the winners of the 47 smaller prizes for the sixth round of his ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine sweepstakes.
John Fox, of Martinsburg, and Keelin Howes, of Buckhannon, are the two winners of the four-year scholarships. Gov. Justice will reveal the winners of the two custom-built trucks and the $1 million prize later today.
Vaccinated West Virginians only have one more chance to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes. All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.
Here is a list of winners for the sixth round of the WV Vaccine Lottery:
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Michael Constantino, Bluefield
Christina Evans, Maysville
Patricia Fortner, Rhodell
Madeline Taylor, Elkview
John Wiseman, Charleston
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Paul Mattox, Hurricane
Julie Payton, Mt. Lookout
Kimberly Strickler, Maysville
Jacob Walker, Huntington
Joseph Wolfe, Buckhannon
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Franz Alarcon, Martinsburg
Sheena Burwell, Morgantown
Michael Cummings, Sutton
Belinda Haynes, Belle
Robert Masters, Morgantown
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Elizabeth Adkins, Daniels
Marvin Carr, Beaver
Casey Casto, Elkins
Jeffrey Cooper, Huntington
Sallie Davis, Morgantown
William Dent, Washington
Chris Efaw, Mannington
Kristie Hadley, Martinsburg
Billy Hatfield, Gilbert
Mark Jones, Bruceton Mills
Kenneth Kendall, Clarksburg
Daniel Linger, Burnsville
Richard Lynch, Elk Garden
Greg McCray, Winfield
Trina McDaniels, Sophia
Samantha Muller, Charleston
Travis Osborn, Bluefield
Terron Pendelton, Grafton
Nathan Plum, Arthurdale
Paula Schlegel, Wheeling
Franklin Snodgrass, South Charleston
McKenzie Stewart, Oceana
Jacquelin Tanner, Huntington
Hunter Williams, Fairmont
Jian Yang, Huntington
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Jacqueline Boatright, Parkersburg
Beverly Casto, Kenna
Alyssa Lipscomb, Greenwood
Tomela Paden, Sistersville
Allen Park, Augusta