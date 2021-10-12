WV Vaccine Lottery: Last ‘Do It for Babydog’ Round 2 winners announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice announced the newest winners of the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” vaccination lottery on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

This is the sixth and final week of the vaccine lottery in the mountain state.

Full Ride College Scholarship

Katelyn Lambert, Harrisville

Joesph Littlepage, Point Pleasant

2021 Corvette Winner

Michael Beall, Hedgesville

Custom Fishing Boat/ Pontoon Boat

Janice Robinette, Morgantown

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Jennifer Goldcamp, Morgantown

Free Gas for 10 Years

Vickie Kuhn, Danville

Denver Logue, Bluefield

Premium ATV/Side-by-Side

David Robinson, Williamstown

Kimberly Tharp, Romney

Zero-Turn Lawn Mower

Nancy Martin, Ellenboro

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package

Johnathon Bailey, Charleston

Hulse Budd, Huntington

Randall Keplinger, Petersburg

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package

Brandi Corbitt, Dry Fork

Jill Ennis, St. Albans

Kenneth Kerns, Kenna

Ski Resort Season Passes

Kayla Corley, Fairmont

John Gorby, Moundsville

Robin Helmick, Ronceverte

Mark McCoy, Wheeling

Polly Obugene, Beckley

