WV Vaccine Lottery: Last ‘Do It for Babydog’ Round 2 winners announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice announced the newest winners of the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” vaccination lottery on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

This is the sixth and final week of the vaccine lottery in the mountain state.

Full Ride College Scholarship Katelyn Lambert, Harrisville Joesph Littlepage, Point Pleasant To be announced To be announced To be announced 2021 Corvette Winner Michael Beall, Hedgesville Custom Fishing Boat/ Pontoon Boat Janice Robinette, Morgantown

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner Jennifer Goldcamp, Morgantown Free Gas for 10 Years Vickie Kuhn, Danville Denver Logue, Bluefield Premium ATV/Side-by-Side David Robinson, Williamstown Kimberly Tharp, Romney

Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Nancy Martin, Ellenboro To be announced WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Johnathon Bailey, Charleston Hulse Budd, Huntington Randall Keplinger, Petersburg Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Brandi Corbitt, Dry Fork Jill Ennis, St. Albans Kenneth Kerns, Kenna