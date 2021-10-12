WV Vaccine Lottery: Last ‘Do It for Babydog’ Round 2 winners announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice announced the newest winners of the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” vaccination lottery on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
This is the sixth and final week of the vaccine lottery in the mountain state.
Full Ride College Scholarship
Katelyn Lambert, Harrisville
Joesph Littlepage, Point Pleasant
To be announced
To be announced
To be announced
2021 Corvette Winner
Michael Beall, Hedgesville
Custom Fishing Boat/ Pontoon Boat
Janice Robinette, Morgantown
$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner
Jennifer Goldcamp, Morgantown
Free Gas for 10 Years
Vickie Kuhn, Danville
Denver Logue, Bluefield
Premium ATV/Side-by-Side
David Robinson, Williamstown
Kimberly Tharp, Romney
Zero-Turn Lawn Mower
Nancy Martin, Ellenboro
To be announced
WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package
Johnathon Bailey, Charleston
Hulse Budd, Huntington
Randall Keplinger, Petersburg
Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package
Brandi Corbitt, Dry Fork
Jill Ennis, St. Albans
Kenneth Kerns, Kenna
Ski Resort Season Passes
Kayla Corley, Fairmont
John Gorby, Moundsville
Robin Helmick, Ronceverte
Mark McCoy, Wheeling
Polly Obugene, Beckley