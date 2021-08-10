WV VACCINE LOTTERY: Pharmacy worker surprised with second place cash prize

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A woman who spent the pandemic helping others, got a big surprise from Governor Justice and Babydog.

Kara Waldeck, of Charles Town, was surprised with a check for $588,000 in Charleston while with out celebrating her grandfather’s birthday with family. Waldeck works at the Walgreen’s Pharmacy in Shepherdstown, where she administered COVID-19 vaccines throughout the pandemic.

The second place prize amount of $588,000 was inspired by Gov. Justice’s “Beat 588…Bad” plan; a push to vaccinate more West Virginians.

Earlier today, Gov. Justice surprised a dietician from Beckley with the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck through the vaccine lottery. The Governor also revealed the 47 other winners of smaller prizes for the final round of the ‘Do it for Babydog’ sweepstakes.