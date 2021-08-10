WV VACCINE LOTTERY: Pharmacy worker surprised with second place cash prize

WV Vaccine Lottery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A woman who spent the pandemic helping others, got a big surprise from Governor Justice and Babydog.

Kara Waldeck, of Charles Town, was surprised with a check for $588,000 in Charleston while with out celebrating her grandfather’s birthday with family. Waldeck works at the Walgreen’s Pharmacy in Shepherdstown, where she administered COVID-19 vaccines throughout the pandemic.

The second place prize amount of $588,000 was inspired by Gov. Justice’s “Beat 588…Bad” plan; a push to vaccinate more West Virginians.

Earlier today, Gov. Justice surprised a dietician from Beckley with the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck through the vaccine lottery. The Governor also revealed the 47 other winners of smaller prizes for the final round of the ‘Do it for Babydog’ sweepstakes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Gov. Justice announces the winners of the first WV Vaccine Lottery

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News