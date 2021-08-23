WV VACCINE LOTTERY: Registration now open for ‘Do it for Babydog’ Round 2

Babydog arrives to the West Virginia Day celebration at the state capitol building where the first winners of the “Do it for Babydog” lottery were announced. June 20, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV Governor Jim Justice’s Office)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you weren’t one of the lucky winners during the first WV vaccine lottery, you can now register for your second chance to win!

Starting today, August 23, vaccinated West Virginians can register for their chance to win one of several new prizes revealed for the sweepstakes. You must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be eligible to enter. Those who registered for the first vaccine lottery must register again!

Winners will be announced every Thursday, beginning on September 2, 2021. Here is a list of the prizes to be given away for the second ‘Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes:

Five full-ride scholarships per week to any public institution in WV for anyone aged 12 to 25

High End Luxury Sportscar

Custom-built Lawnmowers or Custom-Built ATV’s ort Side-By-Sides

Two West Virginians A Week Will Get Free Gas For 10 Years

Five Season Ski Lift Passes

Six Season Ticket Packages To Either WVU Or Marshall Sporting Events

One Luxury Fishing Boat per month

One Dream Wedding per week valued at $150,000

Vaccinated West Virginians ages 12 and older can now register for the second ‘Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life’ vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.