WV Vaccine Lottery: Second custom-built truck winner surprised

BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WVNS) — In what was the second truck giveaway of the day, Babydog and Governor Justice surprised a man from Clendenin with the keys to his new custom-built truck.

Winners of the other prizes were announced earlier this morning, with the first truck being given to a man from Fairmont.

William Harris was surprised by Gov. Justice and his four-legged friend at the Hardee’s in Big Chimney. Below are pictures from the surprise:

The million dollar prize is still up for grabs with the winner not yet revealed. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates on the winners for the third round.