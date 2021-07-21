WV Vaccine Lottery: WVU nurse surprised with $1 Million

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — A nurse who spent much of the pandemic helping others, is now $1 Million richer.

Denise Morrison and her coworkers were called into what they thought was a normal meeting with Governor Justice. However, Babydog and the Governor had other plans, and instead surprised Morrison with the dog bone-shaped check. Morrison is a charge nurse in the Surgical Services Department at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

The day began with the Governor announcing 47 other winners of smaller prizes. Gov. Justice then surprised a Charleston woman with keys to a brand new, custom-built truck.