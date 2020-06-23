Health officials stress importance of contact tracing to combat COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Aside from testing people for COVID-19, health departments across the state are tasked with notifying people if they came in contact with someone diagnosed with positive case.

With the number of positive cases of coronavirus rising throughout the state and the country, medical professionals said it is important now, more than ever, to pay attention to with whom you come in contact.

Which is why Candance Hurd, the Director of Nursing and Administration at the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, said contact tracing is one the first steps health departments take once you are diagnosed with coronavirus.

“I mean contact tracing, of course if you get it, we are gonna go back, see everyone they have been in contact with and therefore monitor those individuals based on whether they were close contacts or casual contacts, and touch base with the every day to see how they are doing,” Hurd explained.

Hurd also explained that it is important for those who may have come in contact with a positive case to quarantine for 14 days. She also said you do not need to get tested right away because most tests will not show immediate signs of infection.

“I think that we have gotten a bit complacent. People aren’t wearing masks like they should, maintaining that six foot social distance, and hand hygiene, hand sanitizer, whatever you can do, that really makes a difference.”

While masks may be uncomfortable, Hurd emphasized how vital they are to keeping other people safe.

If you have any questions about COVID-19, call the Beckley-Raleigh Health Department at (304) 252-8531.