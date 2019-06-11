Your Local Election Headquarters

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
Covering Washington
West Virginia News
Virginia News
U.S. & World News
Financial Report
Top Stories
Afghan government releases hundreds of Taliban prisoners
Top Stories
The Greenbrier will host World TeamTennis in 2020
Top Stories
Consumer confidence up slightly but remains near 6-year low
Free COVID-19 testing available in Fayette County
Video
COVID-19 LATEST: 15 new cases reported in WV
WV DMV regional offices reopen by appointment only
COVID-19
COVID-19 Closures
COVID-19 Resources
Top Stories
The Greenbrier will host World TeamTennis in 2020
Top Stories
Free COVID-19 testing available in Fayette County
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 LATEST: 15 new cases reported in WV
Sheetz employee in Mt. Hope tests positive for COVID-19
WV DMV regional offices reopen by appointment only
West Virginia bar exam to be given in July with distancing
Digital Desk
Your Local Election HQ
Digital Exclusives
Border Report Tour
Fan of the Day
Postcards Home
StormTracker59
10-Day Forecast
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Pollen Report
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Severe Weather Desk
Closings and Delays
Report Weather
Top Stories
Another Warm Day
Video
Top Stories
More of the Same for the Start of the Week
Video
“Weather or Not?” The NASA Demo-2 Launch
Above Average Temperatures and Drier Weather to Start the Week
Video
Staying warm and keeping afternoon rain chances
Video
Sports
Player of the Month
High School Sports
NFL Draft
WV Illustrated
Masters Report
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
NASCAR champ Busch backs masks in public as common courtesy
Top Stories
Dolphins owner: There definitely will be an NFL season
Top Stories
The Greenbrier will host World TeamTennis in 2020
Wilson, Rapinoe, Bird to host remote ESPYS feting heroism
WADA looks to artificial intelligence to catch dopers
World TeamTennis plans to have fans at West Virginia matches
Living Local
Good News
Hero of the Day
Class of 2020
Ask The Doc
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Excellence
Local Business Insider
Lottery
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveway
Trivia Tuesday
Contest Winners
What’s On
Alexa Flash Briefings
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Entertainment
Advertising
Advertise With Us
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Download Our Apps
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Your Local Election Headquarters
Trending Stories
Fatal ATV accidents across southern West Virginia spark safety conversation
Free COVID-19 testing available in Fayette County
Video
COVID-19 LATEST: 15 new cases reported in WV
The Greenbrier will host World TeamTennis in 2020
Cicadas emerge after 17 years for mating season
Video
Local dentist’s office adjusting to new guidelines
Video
WV DMV regional offices reopen by appointment only
UPDATE: Three injured in accident on Route 19
DEVELOPING: Fayette County commission considers removal of board members in charge of Page-Kincaid PSD
Video
West Virginia bars re-opening Tuesday at half capacity
WVNS 59News
Tweets by WVNS59News