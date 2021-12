GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Today, YouTalk+ gives an update on the recent brush fires near the New River Gorge Bridge and in Page, WV.

We will also joined by 59News Meteorologist Liam Healy to give an in-depth look at how weather conditions can fuel fires like these.

To close out the show, we will preview our Toys for Tots toy donation drive happening tomorrow at three local Walmart locations.

Make sure to watch YouTalk+ every Thursday at 2 p.m. on your favorite social media platforms.