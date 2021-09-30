WATCH: YouTalk+ is back with a jam-packed episode

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — YouTalk+ is back this week with a new show airing on Thursday, September 30, 2021 with host Jessica Schueler.

We are talking with Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan and officials with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department about human remains found in Alderson and Montgomery this week.

Next, we have a viewer submitted topic that we are focusing on.

Sheila in Beckley sent us this message:”The Raleigh county Humane society is currently full. My concern is that there is no room for abused, neglected and stray animals. What’s being done to increase shelter capacity for these at risk animals? Why can’t Raleigh county and the Humane Society allocate funds for additional shelter or foster homes. Raleigh county is responsible for enforcing the law, including those laws that protect abused, neglected and stray animals. It is the county’s responsibility to enforce these laws that protect these helpless animals. What can be done? There is no room at the inn for the most vulnerable of animals.”

We are speaking with the President of the Board of Directors for the Humane Society of Raleigh County about the issue.

Finally, Jessica is chatting with 103 CIR morning show host Lola Rizer about Chili Night, which is coming up on Saturday in Beckley.

Be sure to join us every week for YouTalk+ online at our website, Facebook page and YouTube Channel.