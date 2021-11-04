WATCH: YouTalk is back with Episode 10

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — After our episode of YouTalk+ last week, we received numerous messages detailing the experiences you and your children are having with bullying. We want YOU to know that you have been heard, and we plan to take a deep dive into this conversation. 

This week, YouTalk+ with Jessica Schueler is back and taking a look into the recent cold weather with 59News Meteorologist Liam Healy. Jessica will also talk to the United Way about the upcoming Wonderland of Trees.

Keep sending us your stories, and make sure to watch YouTalk+ every Thursday at 2 p.m. on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and the 59News Mobile App!

