WATCH: YouTalk+ is back with Episode 6!

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — YouTalk+ is back with an all new episode!

Today, we’ll take a look into the upcoming National Boy Scout Jamboree hosted by the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayetteville. 59News Sports Reporter Jack Taylor will then join us to preview one of the biggest cross-state rivalry games in the nation. Bluefield (WV) vs. Graham (VA) kicks off on Friday!

Last but not least, with Spooky Season now in session, we will take a sneak peak into a local Halloween favorite that has some new additions this year!

