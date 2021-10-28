WATCH: YouTalk+ takes a deeper look into recent fights happening at a local high school

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — YouTalk+ with Jessica Schueler is back with this week with an all new episode.

After receiving multiple shocking videos, Jessica will take a deeper look into a recent string fights taking place at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, and what is being done to stop these things from happening. Jessica will talk with one concerned parent who is fearful for her child’s safety.

We will also talk with a child therapist with the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center to see what kids can do to avoid harmful situations all together.

Make sure to watch YouTalk+ every Thursday at 2 p.m. on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the 59News Mobile App!