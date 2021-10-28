WATCH: YouTalk+ takes a deeper look into recent fights happening at a local high school

YouTalk+

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — YouTalk+ with Jessica Schueler is back with this week with an all new episode.

After receiving multiple shocking videos, Jessica will take a deeper look into a recent string fights taking place at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, and what is being done to stop these things from happening. Jessica will talk with one concerned parent who is fearful for her child’s safety.

We will also talk with a child therapist with the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center to see what kids can do to avoid harmful situations all together.

Make sure to watch YouTalk+ every Thursday at 2 p.m. on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the 59News Mobile App!

Read more top stories from wvnstv.com ⟶

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

YouTalk+ Webcasts

YouTalk+ Ep. 7

YouTalk+ live from the Adventure On! Freedom Festival

LIVE: YouTalk+ is live at the first day of the Adventure On! Freedom Festival!

YouTalk+ Ep. 3

YouTalk+ Episode 4!

YouTalk+ is back with a jam-packed episode

YouTalk+ is back with Episode 6!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories