CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)-- Today Governor Jim Justice announced the winners of 20 prizes for the 'Do it for Babydog' Sweepstakes.

There are four more chances to win a prize in the vaccination sweepstakes. West Virginians who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for a chance. If a resident previously registered for round one, they are required to register again in order to be eligible for round two.